Tom Petty Home Recording of ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’

A newly released version of a home recording of Tom Petty’s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ has been released.

The new release was discovered by Petty’s daughter in her dad’s archives.

‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ was originally released in 1994 om Tom’s second solo album ‘Wildflowers’. It was the first of three albums Tom would make with producer Rick Rubin.

While ‘Wildflowers’ was a Tom Petty solo album, all members of The Heartbreakers appear somewhere on the record. Petty released it under his own name because he didn’t want to give any creative control to the other members in the studio. The direction was all Tom Petty and Rick Rubin.

‘Wildflowers’ included appearances by Ringo Starr (To Find a Friend) and Carl Wilson (Honey Bee).

‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ was a no 13 hit for Petty.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments