Tom Petty Home Recording of ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’

A newly released version of a home recording of Tom Petty’s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ has been released.
The new release was discovered by Petty’s daughter in her dad’s archives.
‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ was originally released in 1994 om Tom’s second solo album ‘Wildflowers’. It was the first of three albums Tom would make with producer Rick Rubin.
While ‘Wildflowers’ was a Tom Petty solo album, all members of The Heartbreakers appear somewhere on the record. Petty released it under his own name because he didn’t want to give any creative control to the other members in the studio. The direction was all Tom Petty and Rick Rubin.
‘Wildflowers’ included appearances by Ringo Starr (To Find a Friend) and Carl Wilson (Honey Bee).
‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ was a no 13 hit for Petty.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook