Tommy Emmanuel Withdraws From Blues On Broadbeach - Noise11.com

Tommy Emmanuel Withdraws From Blues On Broadbeach

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 19, 2021

American based Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel has been forced with withdrawn from Blues on Broadbeach in May due to difficulties in getting into Australia due to Covid restrictions.

Tommy has played on albums by Diana Ross, John Farnham, Marty Stuart, Chet Atkins, Rodney Crowell and Doug Parkinson. He has more than 30 of his own albums to his name.

In a statement the Blues on Broadbeach organisers say:

We regret to advise that acoustic guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel is no longer able to join us to perform at Blues on Broadbeach this year. Despite his best attempts, the extensive hurdles in place due to COVID-19 have proved too difficult to overcome. However, we certainly hope that one year soon, the Aussie-born, American-based guitar icon will be able to make the long trip home and finally bring his unparalleled talents to Blues on Broadbeach.

Whilst Tommy is a truly irreplaceable talent, the incredible 2nd line-up announcement ensures his absence won’t prevent us from having a rocking time! With Blues legends C.W. Stoneking, Ray Beadle and Lloyd Spiegel, as well as Aussie rock icons Wolfmother, joining Kiwi roots reggae outfit The Black Seeds, and the captivating Christine Anu, Blues on Broadbeach 2021 is sure to have something for everyone.

Blues on Broadbeach will take place from 20 to 23 May 2021 on the Gold Coast.

