Tones and I, Hilltop Hoods, Jimmy Barnes Win APRA Music Awards

The APRA Music Awards were announced tonight with a virtual event during COVID-19 lockdown.

Tones and I won the APRA Song of the Year while Hilltop Hoods took away Songwriter of the Year and Troy Cassar-Daley won Most Performed Rock Work not for one of his songs but for the song he wrote for Jimmy Barnes ‘Shutting Down Our Town’.

WINNERS OF THE 2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I

Songwriter of the Year

Hilltop Hoods

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Toni Watson aka Tones And I

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones And I

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Waiting

Artist: KIAN

Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Waiting

Artist: KIAN

Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: Just Call

Artist: John Butler Trio

Writer: John Butler

Publishers: Downtown Music Publishing obo Family Music

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Young Again

Artist: Morgan Evans

Writers: Morgan Evans / Chris DeStefano* / Joshua Kear^

Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Downtown Music Publishing^

Most Performed Dance Work

Title: Better Together

Artist: Hayden James feat. Running Touch

Writers: Hayden James* / Matthew Kopp^ / Jack Glass+ / Cassian Stewart-Kasimba

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / BMG Rights Management^ / Universal Music Publishing+

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: 7 Minutes

Artist: Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis / Nicholas Atkinson* / Edward Holloway*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Specific Music / BMG Rights Management*

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Shutting Down Our Town

Artist: Jimmy Barnes ft Troy Cassar-Daley

Writer: Troy Cassar-Daley

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Urban Work

Title: Leave Me Lonely Artist: Hilltop Hoods

Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (Pressure) / Leigh Ryan* / Richard Berry^

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing* / Campbell Connelly^

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Cheap Thrills

Artist: Sia

Writers: Sia Furler / Greg Kurstin*

Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing obo Kurstin Music*

Most Performed International Work

Title: Shallow

Artist: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Writers: Stefani Germanotta*^ / Mark Ronson*+ / Anthony Rossomando*> / Andrew Wyatt*>

Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Sony/ATV Music Publishing^ / Native Tongue Music Publishing+ / Downtown Music Publishing>

Licensee of The Year: Meredith Music Festival

2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS

MONDAY 25 MAY

Hosted by Briggs

With Musical Direction by Kate Miller-Heidke

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments