Tones and I, Hilltop Hoods, Jimmy Barnes Win APRA Music Awards

The APRA Music Awards were announced tonight with a virtual event during COVID-19 lockdown.
Tones and I won the APRA Song of the Year while Hilltop Hoods took away Songwriter of the Year and Troy Cassar-Daley won Most Performed Rock Work not for one of his songs but for the song he wrote for Jimmy Barnes ‘Shutting Down Our Town’.
WINNERS OF THE 2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones and I
Songwriter of the Year
Hilltop Hoods
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
Writer: Toni Watson aka Tones And I
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tones And I
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: Waiting
Artist: KIAN
Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Waiting
Artist: KIAN
Writers: Kian Brownfield / Jerome Farah*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo KB Recording / Mushroom Music*
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: Just Call
Artist: John Butler Trio
Writer: John Butler
Publishers: Downtown Music Publishing obo Family Music
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Young Again
Artist: Morgan Evans
Writers: Morgan Evans / Chris DeStefano* / Joshua Kear^
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Sony/ATV Music Publishing* / Downtown Music Publishing^
Most Performed Dance Work
Title: Better Together
Artist: Hayden James feat. Running Touch
Writers: Hayden James* / Matthew Kopp^ / Jack Glass+ / Cassian Stewart-Kasimba
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic* / BMG Rights Management^ / Universal Music Publishing+
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: 7 Minutes
Artist: Dean Lewis
Writers: Dean Lewis / Nicholas Atkinson* / Edward Holloway*
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Specific Music / BMG Rights Management*
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Shutting Down Our Town
Artist: Jimmy Barnes ft Troy Cassar-Daley
Writer: Troy Cassar-Daley
Publisher: Mushroom Music
Most Performed Urban Work
Title: Leave Me Lonely Artist: Hilltop Hoods
Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (Pressure) / Leigh Ryan* / Richard Berry^
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing* / Campbell Connelly^
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: Cheap Thrills
Artist: Sia
Writers: Sia Furler / Greg Kurstin*
Publishers: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing obo Kurstin Music*
Most Performed International Work
Title: Shallow
Artist: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Writers: Stefani Germanotta*^ / Mark Ronson*+ / Anthony Rossomando*> / Andrew Wyatt*>
Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Sony/ATV Music Publishing^ / Native Tongue Music Publishing+ / Downtown Music Publishing>
Licensee of The Year: Meredith Music Festival
2020 VIRTUAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS
MONDAY 25 MAY
Hosted by Briggs
With Musical Direction by Kate Miller-Heidke
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook