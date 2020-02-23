 Tonight’s Whitesnake and The Scorpions Brisbane Concert Has Been Cancelled - Noise11.com
The Scorpions, music news, music

Scorpions

Tonight’s Whitesnake and The Scorpions Brisbane Concert Has Been Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2020

in News

The Brisbane show for Whitesnake and The Scorpions has now been cancelled following emergency surgery in Melbourne for Scorpions singer songwriter Klaus Meine.

Scorpions and Whitesnake announced on Saturday that the Sydney show was postponed due to a medical emergency. Noise11 has been advised that Live Nation are still working on a rescheduled date for that show.

Here is the official word for Brisbane from Live Nation:

German icons SCORPIONS are currently on tour in Australia with legendary rock’n’roll band, WHITESNAKE, for a double headline east coast arena tour.

Unfortunately, due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party, the Scorpions and Whitesnake show scheduled to take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre tomorrow, Monday 24 February 2020 has been cancelled.

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 15 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If your credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled, please supply Ticketek with updated details in order to process your refund.

Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will be contacted via phone in the next 15 days to arrange for a full refund. Alternatively, you can contact Ticketek.

Further refund enquiries should be directed to ticketek.com.au.

Live Nation are still working on a new date for Saturday’s postponed Sydney show.

