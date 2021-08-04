 Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga To Release Another Duets Album - Noise11.com
Tony Bennett. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga To Release Another Duets Album

by Music-News.com on August 5, 2021

in News

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have unveiled their second duets album, ‘Love For Sale’.

The upcoming LP – which follows their 2014 album ‘Cheek to Cheek’ – was recorded after the 95-year-old jazz legend was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Released on October 1, the collection will mark Tony’s last-ever studio recording.

Fans can expect their take on the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music, with the pair singing both duets and solos.

Gaga and Tony’s version of Porter’s classic ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ is out now, and MTV is set to premiere the official music video on Friday (06.08.21).

Taking to Instagram to announce the joint album, Gaga wrote: “The day we released “Cheek To Cheek” in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter. I’m always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation. Today, I am so excited to announce that our new album “Love For Sale” will be released October 1. You can pre-order the album and listen to our first single “I Get A Kick Out Of You” everywhere now! (sic)”

What’s more, the pair will play their second ‘One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ concert on Thursday (05.08.21) at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Last night (03.08.21), they performed in honour of Tony’s 95th birthday.

The track-listing for ‘Love For Sale’ is:

1. ‘It’s De-Lovely’
2. ‘Night and Day’
3. ‘Love For Sale’
4. ‘Do I Love You’
5. ‘I Concentrate On You’
6. ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’
7. ‘So In Love’
8. ‘Let’s Do It’
9. ‘Just One of Those Things’
10. ‘Dream Dancing’
11. ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’ (DELUXE VERSION)
12. ‘You’re The Top’ (DELUXE VERSION)

