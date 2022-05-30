 Tony Hadley To Perform Spandau Ballet And Solo Material For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman

Tony Hadley To Perform Spandau Ballet And Solo Material For Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2022

in News

Spandau Ballet’s former lead singer Tony Hadley will return to Australia in September for dates performing his Spandau Ballet hits and his solo material.

In a statement Tony said, “As the world starts to return to some sense of normality and borders start to reopen, I am thrilled that one of the first international tours I will be doing is to Australia and New Zealand. I can’t wait to get back with The Fabulous TH band and perform in front of fans and friends once more”.

Spandau Ballet had their first hit just over 40 years ago with ‘To Cut A Long Story Short’. It reached no 5 in the UK and no 15 in Australia.

In February 2022 Tony released his solo song ‘Because of You’.

The Tony Hadley tour will kick off at Tweed Heads on 15 September.

Dates are:

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/tony-hadley-2022

15th September, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
16th September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
17th September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
18th September, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
21 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
22 September, Perth, Astor Theatre
24 September, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre
25 September, Auckland, Skycity Theatre

