Tony Hadley To Perform Spandau Ballet And Solo Material For Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Spandau Ballet’s former lead singer Tony Hadley will return to Australia in September for dates performing his Spandau Ballet hits and his solo material.

In a statement Tony said, “As the world starts to return to some sense of normality and borders start to reopen, I am thrilled that one of the first international tours I will be doing is to Australia and New Zealand. I can’t wait to get back with The Fabulous TH band and perform in front of fans and friends once more”.

Spandau Ballet had their first hit just over 40 years ago with ‘To Cut A Long Story Short’. It reached no 5 in the UK and no 15 in Australia.

In February 2022 Tony released his solo song ‘Because of You’.

The Tony Hadley tour will kick off at Tweed Heads on 15 September.

Dates are:

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/tony-hadley-2022

15th September, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

16th September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

17th September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

18th September, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

21 September, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

22 September, Perth, Astor Theatre

24 September, Christchurch, James Hay Theatre

25 September, Auckland, Skycity Theatre

