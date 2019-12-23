Tony Iommi Wishes Us All A Merry Christmas

Black Sabbath started 2019 winning a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. “It was brilliant. It is the highest Grammy Award you can have,” Tony Iommi told fans on his Twitter page.
Here is his Christmas message.
I wish you a very Merry Christmas and really happy New Year!
That Rock Aid Armenia project Tony talks about generated some interesting results. In 1989 Tony gathered an all-star cast to remake ‘Smoke On The Water’. Ian Gillian (Deep Purple), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Paul Rodgers (Free/Bad Company) and Bryan Adams were on vocals. Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple/Rainbow), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Brian May (Queen) and Alex Lifeson (Rush) were on guitar. Chris Squire (Yes) was on bass. Geoff Downes (Yes, Asia, The Buggles) and Keith Emerson (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) were on keyboards and Roger Taylor (Queen) was on drums.
