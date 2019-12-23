Tony Iommi Wishes Us All A Merry Christmas

Black Sabbath started 2019 winning a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. “It was brilliant. It is the highest Grammy Award you can have,” Tony Iommi told fans on his Twitter page.

Here is his Christmas message.

I wish you a very Merry Christmas and really happy New Year! — Tony pic.twitter.com/pnLtExYoHX — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) December 23, 2019

That Rock Aid Armenia project Tony talks about generated some interesting results. In 1989 Tony gathered an all-star cast to remake ‘Smoke On The Water’. Ian Gillian (Deep Purple), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Paul Rodgers (Free/Bad Company) and Bryan Adams were on vocals. Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple/Rainbow), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Brian May (Queen) and Alex Lifeson (Rush) were on guitar. Chris Squire (Yes) was on bass. Geoff Downes (Yes, Asia, The Buggles) and Keith Emerson (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) were on keyboards and Roger Taylor (Queen) was on drums.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments