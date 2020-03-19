 Tool Cancel Remainder of World Tour - Noise11.com
Tool

Tool

Tool Cancel Remainder of World Tour

by Music-News.com on March 20, 2020

in News

Tool have postponed their remaining tour dates in North America due to the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Tool had already cancelled shows in America’s Pacific Northwest, which was particularly hard hit when the pandemic first hit the U.S., and they have now pulled the remaining 13 dates.

A statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday reads, “Tool regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon.”

The tour was due to kick off in Miami, Florida on 16 April and conclude in Grand Rapids, Michigan on 5 May.

The Fear Inoculum rockers, whose performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival has also been postponed until September, promised fans they will reschedule as soon as possible.

Tool also hit the headlines earlier this month, after a fan who attended one of their gigs in New Zealand tested positive for coronavirus.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Photos By Gerry Nicholls Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Thompson Postpones Bohemian Rhapsody Regional Tour

Adam Thompson has announced the postponement of the regional run of his acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody tour throughout Australia due to the developing situation with COVID-19. The show, which is an ode to his hero Freddie Mercury and Queen, kicked off in February and was slated to run through until June.

1 hour ago
Endless Boogie
Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Postponed Until October

Endless Boogie and Howlin' Rain has been postponed until October. New dates have been announced.

4 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Goes Into Lockdown

Liam Gallagher is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic as he suffers from Hashimoto’s disease.

16 hours ago
Adam Lambert fronting Queen in Melbourne 19 Feb 20 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Brian May Plays You Some Lounge Room Rock While He Self Isolates

Like all of us, Brian May of Queen can't go out, so he is streaming in something new for you.

1 day ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding To Release ‘Inspiring Female’ Covers Album

Ellie Goulding would like to honour the female singers who have inspired her with an album of cover songs.

2 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-Ros-OGorman-photographer-Rod-Laver-Arena, Noise11,com, music news
Mick Jagger Will Have The Stones Back On The Road “When It Is Safe To Do So”

Mick Jagger will wait for a safe all-clear before The Rolling Stones return to active duty.

2 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Wins Dark Horse Appeal

Katy Perry has scored a major win in her long-running copyright battle over the song Dark Horse.

2 days ago