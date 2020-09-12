Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals has died at aged 77. No cause of death has been given.

Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert was rushed to intensive care earlier this month.

A statement at Twitter reads, “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica…”

It goes on to say he is survived by his wife of 39 years Miss D, and seven of his eight children.

It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica… pic.twitter.com/zOb6yRpJ7n — Toots & The Maytals (@tootsmaytals) September 12, 2020

Toots and the Maytals were one of Ska music’s innovators. Only this year the band released their 24th album ‘Got To Be Tough’.

