Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals Rushed To Intensive Care

by Music-News.com on September 2, 2020

in News

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit with suspected COVID-19.

The 77-year-old reggae legend is being treated at a private facility in the Corporate Area of Kingston, Jamaica, and his family have confirmed that he has been tested for coronavirus but has not yet received the result.

A statement released on the official social media channels for the Toots and the Maytals read: “While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour.

“His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.”

Toots’ hospitalisation comes just days after Toots and the Maytals released their new album, ‘Got to Be Tough’, their first full-length LP in over 10 years.

The record was co-produced by The Who drummer Zak Starkey and features contributions from his father, former Beatles musician Ringo Starr, as well as Ziggy Marley – the son of late reggae icon Bob Marley and Rita Marley – Sly Dunbar and Cyril Neville.

