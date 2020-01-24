Toots & The Maytals Cancel Australian Tour Because of Bushfires

Reggae legends Toots & The Maytals have cancelled their upcoming Australian tour because of Australia’s air quality and current travel advice.

In a statement the band announced, “It saddens us that we cannot be with you during this time of crisis in Australia. The decision to cancel our tour has not be taken lightly, and we promise that we will return to see you soon.”

The Melbourne Zoo Twilights show was due to happen on Friday 31 January.

Fans with tickets will be notified directly via email about refund options.

