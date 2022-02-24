Tori Amos ‘Little Earthquakes’ Turns 30 - Noise11.com

‘Little Earthquakes’, the debut album for Tori Amos, was released on this week 30 years ago.

‘Little Earthquakes’ came out around the world on 25 February 1992. (It had been released in January in the UK). Three singles, ‘Me and a Gun’, ‘Silent All These Years’ and ‘China’ preceded the album.

Tori Amos had been the singer in the band ‘Y Kant Tori Read’ with Matt Sorum (later of Guns N Roses and Velvet Revolver). They released a self-titled album in 1988.

Amos took her solo demo to Atlantic Records in 1990. They suggested a new batch of songs which Tori wrote in 1991. The new songs became the ‘Little Earthquakes’ album.

‘Little Earthquakes’ reached no 14 in Australia and the UK and no 54 in the USA. Despite it low chart peak it would go on to sell over two million copies in the USA over the next decades. One of its highest recommendations came from Justin Timberlake who has started about ‘Little Earthquakes’ “that album changed my life”.

