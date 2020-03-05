Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife To Open For James Reyne 40th Anniversary The Boys Light Up Dates

Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife have been announced as opening act for James Reyne’s 2020 The Boys Light Up 40th Anniversary Tour.

James will start his The Boys Light Up 40th Anniversary tour in Thirroul on 30 October. Before that he will be on the Never Again tour from July 10 to September 19 and that is after he finished the current Red Hot Summer tour on April 26.

Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife recently released ‘You Be The Lightning.

You Be The Lightning Track Listing

1. Highway Girl

2. Not Like a Brother

3. Catch You

4. Match to a Rock

5. Rain Fall Down

6. Midnight Hurricane

7. I Want to Know

8. Stars

9. Without Speaking

10. Postcards

11. Golden Age

Tracy recently quit her day job to tour incessantly.

Tracy McNeil 2020 Tour Dates (without James Reyne)

Thu 6 Feb – Marrickville Bowling Club (Sydney)

Fri 7 Feb – The Junkyard @ Grand Junction Hotel (Hunter Valley)

Sat 8 Feb – Stag & Hunter (Newcastle)

Thu 13 Feb – T-Guitars (Bowral, NSW)

Fri 14 Feb – Transit Bar (Canberra)

Sat 15 Feb – The Quarterdeck (Narooma, NSW)

Sat 28 Mar – The Milk Factory (Brisbane)

Sun 29 Mar – Courthouse Hotel (Northern Rivers)

Fri 3 Apr – The Gasometer (Melbourne)

Fri 24 Apr – Basement Discs (Melbourne)

Sat 25 Apr – The Caravan Club (Melbourne)

Fri 1 May – Bridge Hotel (Castlemaine, VIC)

Sun 3 May – Westernport (San Remo, VIC)

Sat 9 May – Stone Pony (Willunga, SA)

Sun 10 May – The Wheatsheaf Hotel (Adelaide)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments