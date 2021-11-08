Travis Scott and Drake Sued Over Astroworld Festival Deaths - Noise11.com

Drake and Travis Scott are being sued following the tragic Astroworld Festival in Texas where eight people lost their lives.

Drake and Travis Scott were performing when the tragedy occurred. They were also involved in the promotion of the show.

Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Aubrey Drake Graham, as well as Live Nation and NRG Stadium in connection of the eight dead and dozens injured. Thomas J. Henry is actively investigating the failings at Astroworld and is providing immediate consultations to all injured victims as well as to families who had loved ones hurt or killed at the concert.

In a release from Thomas J Henry Law it states:

Reports indicate a crowd surged the stage of the Travis Scott concert when rapper Drake made an unannounced appearance on stage. The surge soon resulted in chaos as concert-goers were pushed into one another and the crowd pressed its way forward. Travis Scott and Drake continued to perform even as emergency vehicles arrived and responders attempted to rescue those in distress. By the time Live Nation finally decided to end the performance, 23 people required hospitalization, 11 were in cardiac arrest, and more than 300 had to be treated at a “field hospital” on site. So far, eight people have died of their injuries.

“Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy,” said Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry. “Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death.” Thomas J. Henry believes a message needs to be sent to performers, venues, and event organizers that a lackadaisical approach to event preparation and attendees safety is no longer acceptable. “There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG stadium on Friday night,” said Thomas J. Henry. “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



