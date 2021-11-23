 Travis Scott Is Being Sued By Astroworld Security Guards - Noise11.com
Travis Scott

Travis Scott

Travis Scott Is Being Sued By Astroworld Security Guards

by Music-News.com on November 24, 2021

in News

Travis Scott is being sued by two security guards who claim they were injured during the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured as a result of a crowd crush that occurred during Scott’s headlining set during the festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas earlier this month.

Scott has been hit with more than 150 lawsuits following the incident, and on Monday, uncle and nephew duo Samuel and Jackson Bush added their legal action.

According to Rolling Stone, the pair claim they were injured when they attempted to help concertgoers caught up in the crowd surge. Samuel alleged he was trampled multiple times and injured his back, while Jackson hurt his shoulder.

They also accused officials at security company AJ Melino & Associates, who hired them, of failing to adequately prepare the guards. They claimed they were given no training and hardly any instructions before they began their shifts.

“For the most part, they told us where to stand, not to let people run in, and to be safe and not to put our hands on anybody,” Jackson said during a press conference on Monday.

They are seeking $1 million (£748,000) in damages from Scott, his label Cactus Jack, festival organisers Live Nation and ScoreMore, NRG Park and AJ Melino & Associates, among others.

The legal action comes just days after a $2 billion (£1.4 billion) lawsuit was filed on behalf of 282 people affected by the incident against Scott, his special guest Drake, and Live Nation officials, among other defendants. Another complaint for $750 million (£561,000) was filed recently on behalf of 125 people.

Scott was heavily criticised for not stopping the show when the crowd became out of control, but his attorney Edwin F. McPherson recently insisted he “did not know what was going on” during the set. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums: Taylor Swift ‘Red’ Debuts At No 1

Taylor Swift's redone fourth album "Red (Taylor's Version)" debuts at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming her ninth chart-topping album in Australia.

5 hours ago
Justin Bieber (photo supplied)
Justin Bieber Urged To Cancel Middle East Show

Justin Bieber has been urged to pull out of his show in Saudi Arabia by the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

2 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake To Play Benefit In LA 9 December 2021

Drake took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will be held on 9 December at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

2 days ago
The Soul Movers Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook - photo credit Kim Madgwick Photography
The Soul Movers Recruit Sunnyboys’ Jeremy Oxley For New Song

Jeremy Oxley of The Sunnyboys has joined The Soul Movers for their new track ‘Not Putting It Down’.

2 days ago
Alex The Astronaut by Jamie Heath
Alex The Astronaut Debuts New Music ‘Growing Up’

Alexandra Lynn (aka Alex The Astronaut) has a new video for her song ‘Growing Up’.

5 days ago
Adele 30
UK Charts: Adele ‘Easy On Me’ Spends Fourth Week At No 1

Adele secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Official Singles Chart with Easy On Me.

November 14, 2021
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Updates ‘Red’

Taylor Swift has released her re-recorded version of her acclaimed 2012 album Red.

November 13, 2021