Travis Scott Issues Statement Following Eight Deaths At His Concert - Noise11.com

 Travis Scott Issues Statement Following Eight Deaths At His Concert
Travis Scott Issues Statement Following Eight Deaths At His Concert

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2021

in News

Travis Scott has issued a statement after eight people lost their lives at the Astroworld Festival on the weekend.

Scott says he is “absolutely devastated” and that ‘Houston PD has my total support” and the crowd rushed to the front as the show began. Of the eight dead, the youngest was 14 years old. Hundreds were also injured.

CNN’s Ryan Nobles is also reporting that some of the victims may have been drugged and that a criminal investigation is likely.

At one point Scott is seen smiling while people are calling for Help.

Pop Culture site Drama for the Girls interviewed witnesses after the distaster.

Trying to discover how this tragedy could happen is now being investigated. Ever since the tragedy at Roskilde with the crowd at Pearl Jam and the Big Day Out in Australia with Limp Bizkit, safety measures have been put in place to avoid crowd rushes at major events. The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival gas a long history of safety violations. Scott founded Astroworld in 2019

