Travis Scott Issues Statement Following Eight Deaths At His Concert - Noise11.com

Travis Scott has issued a statement after eight people lost their lives at the Astroworld Festival on the weekend.

Scott says he is “absolutely devastated” and that ‘Houston PD has my total support” and the crowd rushed to the front as the show began. Of the eight dead, the youngest was 14 years old. Hundreds were also injured.

CNN’s Ryan Nobles is also reporting that some of the victims may have been drugged and that a criminal investigation is likely.

Incredibly scary- Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirms there were reports of individuals being "pricked" by something, One security officer was given Narcan and there was evidence he'd been given an injection in his neck.

Finner described this as a "criminal investigation". pic.twitter.com/lNwLRLLmol — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 6, 2021

At one point Scott is seen smiling while people are calling for Help.

Travis Scott nods and smiles as people scream “HELP!” at #ASTROFEST. pic.twitter.com/hnmsII3rzH — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 7, 2021

Pop Culture site Drama for the Girls interviewed witnesses after the distaster.

Listen to first row #ASTROWORLDFest attendees describe their experiences. pic.twitter.com/CwfHx0ZCxv — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 7, 2021

Trying to discover how this tragedy could happen is now being investigated. Ever since the tragedy at Roskilde with the crowd at Pearl Jam and the Big Day Out in Australia with Limp Bizkit, safety measures have been put in place to avoid crowd rushes at major events. The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival gas a long history of safety violations. Scott founded Astroworld in 2019

We are constructing a timeline of the #TravisScott #Astroworld event to understand what promoters & police did — and did not — do as the emergency unfolded.

We need your help.

If you were at the show and took photos or video, please DM me. https://t.co/G0wkA0mtkp — Zach Despart (@zachdespart) November 6, 2021

