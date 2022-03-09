Travis Scott Pledges $5million on Philanthropy Project - Noise11.com

Travis Scott has pledged $5 million (£3.8 million) to community causes via his newly-launched Project Heal.

The philanthropic scheme will start with $1 million (£762,000) in scholarships for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

In addition, Travis – real name Jacques Webster – is launching the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which will provide $10,000 (£7,620) grants to seniors with GPAs of at least 3.5 who risk not graduating due to financial adversity.

He hopes the scholarship will help 100 students earn diplomas.

“My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life. He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big,” the rapper commented. “It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programmes that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.”

In addition, Travis wants to expand Project Heal to start providing digital counselling and telephone hotlines, funding for the U.S. Conference of Mayors Task Force on Event Safety, backing a device to address safety at large-scale events, and expanding his CACT.US Youth Design Center at TXRX Labs in Houston.

The youth design centre is described as a “nonprofit makerspace for aspiring artists, designers and tech innovators”.

Applications for the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund are now open.

