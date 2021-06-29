Trent Reznor is Producing the Next Halsey Album - Noise11.com

Halsey’s upcoming fourth studio album is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Halsey has announced her follow-up to 2020’s ‘Manic’ will be called ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, and they recruited the Nine Inch Nails stars to oversee the production.

Alongside a 10-second teaser clip from one of the tracks, Halsey tweeted: “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

“The FOURTH album by Halsey.

“Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.”

A release date is not known at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the ‘Nightmare’ singer – who is currently heavily pregnant with their first child with their boyfriend Alev Aydin – recently announced their preferred pronouns are they or she.

Halsey changed her bio on Instagram and Twitter to let their fans know their pronouns are “she/they”, and clarified exactly what that means.

In a post on their Instagram Story, Halsey wrote: “for those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :) the inclusion of ‘they’, in addition to ‘she’, feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. thanks for being the best (sic)”

Halsey updated their pronouns in March by adding them to their social media accounts, but chose not to make a statement about the change.

When fans noticed the alteration and sent their love and support to the 26-year-old singer, Halsey simply wrote “thank u (sic)” on their Instagram story alongside a heart emoji.

The news comes after Halsey recently said their pregnancy has levelled their “perception of gender entirely”, as having a baby hadn’t given them the “binary feelings about womanhood” that they’d expected.

She wrote on Instagram: “February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long.

“Butttttt also going so fast?! I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly.

“I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand.

“I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! (sic)”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments