 Trevor Noah To Host 2021 Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah To Host 2021 Grammy Awards

by Music-News.com on November 25, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Daily Show presenter was announced as the person set to take the reins for the 63rd edition of the music prizegiving on 31 January, bosses at the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday.

It will be the South African funnyman’s first time hosting the ceremony, taking over from last year’s host Alicia Keys.

In a statement, he said: “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. 

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Noah’s hosting gig was announced hours before the Grammy nominees were revealed on Tuesday. 

The ceremony will air on U.S. network CBS, with details of the event and how it will be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic yet to be decided.

<a href=”http://music-news.com”>music-news.com</a>

<a href=”http://www.noise11.com”>Noise11.com</a>

<h2>Follow Noise11 on Social Media</h2>

NEW: <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/paulcashmere”>Noise11 on YouTube</a> SUBSCRIBE 

<a href=”https://www.instagram.com/noise11dotcom/”>Noise11 on Instagram</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/Noise11Tweets”>You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter</a>

<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Noise11dotcom/”>Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook</a>

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Harry Shearer joins Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Harry Shearer Creates Comedy Gold With The Many Moods Of Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been the Godsend of comedy writers. For the past four years people like Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel have dominated their shows with Trumpisms. Now Harry Shearer has as well.

October 16, 2020
Just For Laughs
Sydney’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival Bumped into 2021

The 2020 edition of Just For Laughs is no longer happening. Just For Laughs was due to begin in November. Its now moved to November / December 2021.

October 6, 2020
Puddles Pity Party
Puddles Pity Party Covers Gilligans Island Meets Stairway To Heaven Mash-up and Its Scary Shit

Clown (yes a real one) Puddles Pity Party has uploaded a new video where the Gilligans Island Theme is mashed with Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ and it is disturbing stuff.

July 30, 2020
Carl Reiner
Hollywood Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

Carl Reiner, the comedy legend behind The Dick Van Dyke Show and who started out with Mel Brooks, has died at age 98.

July 1, 2020
Matt Lucas and David Walliams in Little Britain
Little Britain Withdrawn From Streaming Services Over Blackface #BlackLivesMatter

Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ hit comedy series ‘Little Britain’ and its sequel ‘Some Fly With Me’ has been removed from streaming services including Netflix and the BBC over the controversial blackface sketches.

June 10, 2020
Jerry Stiller as Frank Costanza
Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dies At Age 92

Jerry Stiller, best known for his role as Frank Costanza in ‘Seinfeld’, has died at age 92.

May 11, 2020
The Goodies
Tributes Flow For The Goodies Comedy Legend Tim Brooke-Taylor

The passing of Tim Brooke-Taylor has once again put another human face on COVID-19.

April 13, 2020