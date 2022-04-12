 Trey Songz Cleared Of Sexual Assault - Noise11.com
Trey Songz Cleared Of Sexual Assault

by Music-News.com on April 12, 2022

in News

Trey Songz has been cleared in a sexual assault investigation by Las Vegas police.

The police force launched an investigation in November after they received a report of sexual assault. The accuser claimed the singer, real name Tremaine Neverson, sexually assaulted her when he brought a group of women back to his room at The Cosmopolitan hotel while in Sin City to celebrate his 37th birthday.

On Friday, a representative for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department told TMZ, “The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

In response, the singer’s attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told the publication they were “pleased” their client has been cleared of wrongdoing and the case had been closed.

“We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence,” they added. “We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

While he has been cleared in that case, Songz still faces further legal action over sexual misconduct allegations, including a $20 million (£15 million) lawsuit from a woman who claimed he raped her at a party in 2016. His representative called the claim false when it was filed in February.

