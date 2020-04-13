 Tributes Flow For The Goodies Comedy Legend Tim Brooke-Taylor - Noise11.com
Tributes Flow For The Goodies Comedy Legend Tim Brooke-Taylor

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2020

in News

The passing of Tim Brooke-Taylor has once again put another human face on COVID-19.

Brooke-Taylor was a comedy genius. His best-known work was as co-creator and star of The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The series ran for 12 years.

In 1975 The Goodies had a no 4 hit in the UK with ‘Funky Gibbon’.

Tim began his career as a writer for the BBC Radio show ‘I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again’ where he worked with John Cleese, who went on to create Monty Python and his future Goodies buddies Bill Oddie and Graeme Garden.

The Goodies premiered on the BBC in November, 1970. It made Tim and international celebrity.

In 2011, Tim Brooke-Taylor was awarded the OBE by The Queen.

Tim married Christine Weadon in 1968. The couple had two kids, Ben and Edward.

Since news of Tim’s passing tributes from around the world have flooded Twitter.

Eric Idle

Alison Moyet

Darren Hayes

Stephen Fry

Cast of Monty Python

David Walliams

Stephen Merchant

Rhys Darby

David Campbell

