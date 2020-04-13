Tributes Flow For The Goodies Comedy Legend Tim Brooke-Taylor

The passing of Tim Brooke-Taylor has once again put another human face on COVID-19.

Brooke-Taylor was a comedy genius. His best-known work was as co-creator and star of The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The series ran for 12 years.

In 1975 The Goodies had a no 4 hit in the UK with ‘Funky Gibbon’.

Tim began his career as a writer for the BBC Radio show ‘I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again’ where he worked with John Cleese, who went on to create Monty Python and his future Goodies buddies Bill Oddie and Graeme Garden.

The Goodies premiered on the BBC in November, 1970. It made Tim and international celebrity.

In 2011, Tim Brooke-Taylor was awarded the OBE by The Queen.

Tim married Christine Weadon in 1968. The couple had two kids, Ben and Edward.

Since news of Tim’s passing tributes from around the world have flooded Twitter.

Eric Idle

I'm very saddened to hear of the loss of our old friend and fellow Pembroke alum Tim Brooke-Taylor. He and Bill Oddie auditioned me for the Pembroke Smoker in 1963, starting my career. I always thought him a wonderful man, funny, kind and generous. Merde. This fucking virus. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) April 12, 2020

Alison Moyet

#Goodies Eccentric exuberance and wild innocent energy. To our young generation they were Adrenalin. Tim Brooke-Taylor never waned. Never disappointed. Such sad and bitter news is this. https://t.co/W6n5HnKnPZ — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) April 12, 2020

Darren Hayes

Fuck this shitty virus. I hate that so many wonderful people, who have given us so much, have had such painful endings. I loved Tim Brooke-Taylor – I loved the Goodies. I'm so sad for his family. Thank you for all the laughs, Tim. https://t.co/jROGUz8taO — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) April 12, 2020

Stephen Fry

Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and –on a few golden occasions – a colleague and collaborator on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 12, 2020

Cast of Monty Python

David Walliams

I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wxyGpJoyIU — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 12, 2020

Stephen Merchant

When I was young, The Goodies were my gateway drug to silly, absurdist comedy. RIP Tim Brooke-Taylor pic.twitter.com/RKsNKnE928 — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) April 12, 2020

Rhys Darby

Very sad to wake up to the news that one of my comedy heroes has died from Covid -19. Tim Brooke-Taylor was a Goodie. Here in NZ we were obsessed by their brilliant ridiculous comedy. Let's all do the Funky Gibbon today. — Rhys Darby (@rhysiedarby) April 12, 2020

David Campbell

