Trisha Yearwood Launches Pet Line - Noise11.com

Trisha Yearwood Launches Pet Line

April 16, 2021

Country star Trisha Yearwood is taking her love of animals to the next level by launching her own pet line.

The singer will unveil the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection on Friday, with designs including dog beds, bags, collars, and even treats.

Trisha was inspired to create the range by the two rescue dogs she owns with husband Garth Brooks – Emmy and Millie – who helped the star test out her products and even model the items on the labels.

“It makes sense for me to be in the pet world since it is something I talk about all the time,” she told People.com. “My dogs are indoor-outdoor dogs. They will dig around and roll in things. I want them to enjoy their lives. These are the real dogs that inspired me, so we made dog bedding that is machine washable and wipes to get dogs clean quick in between baths.”

Trisha also drew from her years as a pet owner to make sure everything was useful.

“I wanted it to be practical and pretty,” the 56-year-old added.

Trisha isn’t the only country star to boast her own pet line – Miranda Lambert is the proud owner of MuttNation.

