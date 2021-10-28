 Tumbleweed To Celebrate 30 Years With Week Long Wollongong Residency - Noise11.com
Tumbleweed To Celebrate 30 Years With Week Long Wollongong Residency

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2021

in News

It has been 30 years since Tumbleweed formed in Wollongong, New South Wales. (31 actually but hey … Covid). The ‘Gong’s finest rock band will celebrate the big three ohhh with a week long residency at La La’s in the ‘Gong.

Tumbleweed kicked off out of the Wollongong suburb of Tarrawanna in October 1990 from the remnants of The Proton Energy Pills. They released their debut single ‘Captain’s Log’ in 1991 and self-titled debut album in 1992.

The single ‘Sundial’ also popped them into the Top 40 (no 35, 1993).

A 30th anniversary singles box is coming as well with 12 7″ singles, most of them available as vinyl singles for the first time and with original B-sides.

Tumbleweed at La La Las, Wollongong

Sat December 18th w/ The Drop Offs
Sun December 19th w/ Dropping Honey
Mon December 20th w/ Dark Clouds
Tues December 21st w/ Baby Machine
Wed December 22nd w/ Private Wives

