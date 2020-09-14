U2 Expand ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ for 20th Anniversary

U2 will release a 10 disc edition of ‘All You Can’t Leave Behind’ to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the album.

‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ was the tenth studio album for U2. The album was released on 30 October 2000 as a follow-up to 1997’s ‘Pop’.

After the experimental ‘Pop’, ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ was a return to standard U2 rock. The album sold over 12 million copies and generated the hits”Beautiful Day”, “Walk On”, “Elevation”, and “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”.

U2 went on to win seven Grammy Awards for the album.

CD/Blu-Ray edition:

DISC NO: 1

Beautiful Day

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

Elevation

Walk On

Kite

In A Little While

Wild Honey

Peace On Earth

When I Look At The World

New York

Grace

The Ground Beneath Her Feet

DISC NO:2

Levitate

Summer Rain

Stateless

Always

Love You Like Mad

Big Girls Are Best

Don’t Take Your Guns To Town

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)

Flower Child

DISC NO: 3

Elevation

Beautiful Day

Until The End Of The World

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

Kite

Gone

New York

I Will Follow

Sunday Bloody Sunday

DISC NO: 4

In A Little While

Desire

Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

Bad/”40″

Where The Streets Have No Name

Bullet The Blue Sky

With Or Without You

The Fly

Wake Up Dead Man

Walk On

DISC NO: 5

Elevation (Paul Van Dyk Remix)

Elevation (Influx Remix)

New York (Carnegie’s Deli Mix)

New York (Superman Kicks Ativan Mix)

Beautiful Day (Quincey and Sonance Remix)

Beautiful Day (The Perfecto Mix)

In A Little While (Nightmares On Wax Remix)

Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix)

When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)

Elevation (Quincey and Sonance Remix)

Elevation (Escalation Mix)

Super Deluxe CD Box Set (Limited Edition):

5 CDs of remastered, live, rare and unreleased recordings housed in a triple gatefold folio with a 20 page 12” x 12” booklet.

CD1: All That You Can’t Leave Behind – Newly remastered 12 track album, featuring the singles ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’, ‘Elevation’ and ‘Walk On’, plus ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’.

CD2: B-Sides/Out-takes/Alternatives– 9 track collection including ‘Summer Rain’, ‘Stateless’ and ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)’.

CDs 3 & 4: Elevation Live double-album – 19 track set from Boston, 2001 featuring live versions of 7 tracks from the All That You Can’t Leave Behind album, plus live favourites including ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, ‘With Or Without You’, ‘The Fly’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’. All tracks currently unavailable digitally, and previously unreleased as a live album.

CD 5: Remixes – 11 track collection featuring original remixes by DJs including Paul Van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold and Jon Carter, as well as 4 previously unreleased tracks from the U2 archive.

Plus: 32 page hardback book by long-time U2 collaborator Anton Corbijn featuring previously unseen photos

Double-sided poster

All housed in a bespoke 12” x 12” double-slipcase.

Vinyl edition:

DISC NO: 1

Beautiful DayLyrics

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out OfLyrics

ElevationLyrics

Walk OnLyrics

KiteLyrics

In A Little WhileLyrics

DISC NO: 2

Wild Honey

Peace On Earth

When I Look At The World

New York

Grace

The Ground Beneath Her Feet

DISC NO: 3

Levitate

Summer Rain

Stateless

Always

Love You Like Mad

Big Girls Are Best

Don’t Take Your Guns To Town

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)

Flower Child

DISC NO: 4

Elevation

Beautiful Day

Until The End Of The World

Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of

Kite

Gone

DISC NO: 5

New York

I Will Follow

Sunday Bloody Sunday

In A Little While

Desire

Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

DISC NO: 6

Bad/”40″

Where The Streets Have No Name

Bullet The Blue Sky

With Or Without You

The Fly

Wake Up Dead Man

Walk On

DISC NO: 7

Elevation (Paul Van Dyk Remix)

Elevation (Influx Remix)

DISC NO: 8

New York (Carnegie’s Deli Mix)

New York (Superman Kicks Ativan Mix)

DISC NO: 9

Beautiful Day (Quincey and Sonance Remix)

Beautiful Day (The Perfecto Mix)

DISC NO: 10

In A Little While (Nightmares On Wax Remix)

Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix)

When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)

DISC NO: 11

Elevation (Escalation Mix)

Elevation (Quincey and Sonance Remix)

11 pieces of 12″ black 180g vinyl featuring remastered, live, rare and unreleased

recordings.

LP 1 & 2: All That You Can’t Leave Behind – Newly remastered double album, featuring the singles ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’, ‘Elevation’ and ‘Walk On’, plus ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’. Comes with 20 page 12” x 12” booklet.

LP 3: B-Sides/Out-takes/Alternatives – 9 track collection including ‘Summer Rain’, ‘Stateless’ and ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)’. Comes with 12” double-sided insert.

LP 4, 5 & 6: Elevation Live triple album – 19 track set from Boston, 2001 featuring

live versions of 7 tracks from the All That You Can’t Leave Behind album plus live favourites including ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, ‘With Or Without You’, ‘The Fly’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’. Comes with 12” double-sided insert in a gatefold sleeve. All tracks currently unavailable digitally, and previously unreleased as a live album.

12”s 1-5: 5 x 12” remix singles, featuring original remixes by DJs including Paul Van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold and Jon Carter, as well as 4 previously unreleased tracks from the U2 archive.

Plus: 32 page hardback book by long-time U2 collaborator Anton Corbijn featuring previously unseen photos

Double-sided poster

Download card

All housed in a bespoke 12” x 12” double-slipcase.

Released Date:

30 October, 2020

Produced By:

Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno, additional production Steve Lillywhite, Mike Hedges, Richard Stannard and Julian Gallagher.

Engineer:

Richard Rainey, assisted by Chris Heaney.

Label:

Island Records

Recorded At:

Recorded at HQ, Windmill Lane Recording Studios, Westland Studios and Totally Wired in Dublin, and South of France

