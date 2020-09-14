 U2 Expand 'All That You Can't Leave Behind' for 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com
U2 Expand ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ for 20th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on September 14, 2020

in News

U2 will release a 10 disc edition of ‘All You Can’t Leave Behind’ to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the album.

‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ was the tenth studio album for U2. The album was released on 30 October 2000 as a follow-up to 1997’s ‘Pop’.

After the experimental ‘Pop’, ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ was a return to standard U2 rock. The album sold over 12 million copies and generated the hits”Beautiful Day”, “Walk On”, “Elevation”, and “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”.

U2 went on to win seven Grammy Awards for the album.

CD/Blu-Ray edition:

DISC NO: 1

Beautiful Day
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
Elevation
Walk On
Kite
In A Little While
Wild Honey
Peace On Earth
When I Look At The World
New York
Grace
The Ground Beneath Her Feet

DISC NO:2
Levitate
Summer Rain
Stateless
Always
Love You Like Mad
Big Girls Are Best
Don’t Take Your Guns To Town
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)
Flower Child

DISC NO: 3
Elevation
Beautiful Day
Until The End Of The World
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
Kite
Gone
New York
I Will Follow
Sunday Bloody Sunday

DISC NO: 4
In A Little While
Desire
Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
Bad/”40″
Where The Streets Have No Name
Bullet The Blue Sky
With Or Without You
The Fly
Wake Up Dead Man
Walk On

DISC NO: 5
Elevation (Paul Van Dyk Remix)
Elevation (Influx Remix)
New York (Carnegie’s Deli Mix)
New York (Superman Kicks Ativan Mix)
Beautiful Day (Quincey and Sonance Remix)
Beautiful Day (The Perfecto Mix)
In A Little While (Nightmares On Wax Remix)
Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix)
When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)
Elevation (Quincey and Sonance Remix)

DISC NO:
6
DISC NO:
7
DISC NO:
8
DISC NO:
9
DISC NO:
10
Elevation (Escalation Mix)

Super Deluxe CD Box Set (Limited Edition):

5 CDs of remastered, live, rare and unreleased recordings housed in a triple gatefold folio with a 20 page 12” x 12” booklet.

CD1: All That You Can’t Leave Behind – Newly remastered 12 track album, featuring the singles ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’, ‘Elevation’ and ‘Walk On’, plus ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’.

CD2: B-Sides/Out-takes/Alternatives– 9 track collection including ‘Summer Rain’, ‘Stateless’ and ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)’.

CDs 3 & 4: Elevation Live double-album – 19 track set from Boston, 2001 featuring live versions of 7 tracks from the All That You Can’t Leave Behind album, plus live favourites including ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, ‘With Or Without You’, ‘The Fly’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’. All tracks currently unavailable digitally, and previously unreleased as a live album.

CD 5: Remixes – 11 track collection featuring original remixes by DJs including Paul Van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold and Jon Carter, as well as 4 previously unreleased tracks from the U2 archive.

Plus: 32 page hardback book by long-time U2 collaborator Anton Corbijn featuring previously unseen photos

Double-sided poster

All housed in a bespoke 12” x 12” double-slipcase.

Vinyl edition:

DISC NO: 1
Beautiful DayLyrics
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out OfLyrics
ElevationLyrics
Walk OnLyrics
KiteLyrics
In A Little WhileLyrics

DISC NO: 2
Wild Honey
Peace On Earth
When I Look At The World
New York
Grace
The Ground Beneath Her Feet

DISC NO: 3
Levitate
Summer Rain
Stateless
Always
Love You Like Mad
Big Girls Are Best
Don’t Take Your Guns To Town
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)
Flower Child

DISC NO: 4
Elevation
Beautiful Day
Until The End Of The World
Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of
Kite
Gone

DISC NO: 5
New York
I Will Follow
Sunday Bloody Sunday
In A Little While
Desire
Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

DISC NO: 6
Bad/”40″
Where The Streets Have No Name
Bullet The Blue Sky
With Or Without You
The Fly
Wake Up Dead Man
Walk On

DISC NO: 7
Elevation (Paul Van Dyk Remix)
Elevation (Influx Remix)

DISC NO: 8
New York (Carnegie’s Deli Mix)
New York (Superman Kicks Ativan Mix)

DISC NO: 9
Beautiful Day (Quincey and Sonance Remix)
Beautiful Day (The Perfecto Mix)

DISC NO: 10
In A Little While (Nightmares On Wax Remix)
Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix)
When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)

DISC NO: 11
Elevation (Escalation Mix)
Elevation (Quincey and Sonance Remix)

11 pieces of 12″ black 180g vinyl featuring remastered, live, rare and unreleased
recordings.

LP 1 & 2: All That You Can’t Leave Behind – Newly remastered double album, featuring the singles ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’, ‘Elevation’ and ‘Walk On’, plus ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’. Comes with 20 page 12” x 12” booklet.

LP 3: B-Sides/Out-takes/Alternatives – 9 track collection including ‘Summer Rain’, ‘Stateless’ and ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)’. Comes with 12” double-sided insert.

LP 4, 5 & 6: Elevation Live triple album – 19 track set from Boston, 2001 featuring
live versions of 7 tracks from the All That You Can’t Leave Behind album plus live favourites including ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, ‘With Or Without You’, ‘The Fly’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’. Comes with 12” double-sided insert in a gatefold sleeve. All tracks currently unavailable digitally, and previously unreleased as a live album.

12”s 1-5: 5 x 12” remix singles, featuring original remixes by DJs including Paul Van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold and Jon Carter, as well as 4 previously unreleased tracks from the U2 archive.

Plus: 32 page hardback book by long-time U2 collaborator Anton Corbijn featuring previously unseen photos

Double-sided poster
Download card
All housed in a bespoke 12” x 12” double-slipcase.

Released Date:
30 October, 2020
Produced By:
Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno, additional production Steve Lillywhite, Mike Hedges, Richard Stannard and Julian Gallagher.
Engineer:
Richard Rainey, assisted by Chris Heaney.
Label:
Island Records
Recorded At:
Recorded at HQ, Windmill Lane Recording Studios, Westland Studios and Totally Wired in Dublin, and South of France

Related Posts

Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals has died at aged 77. No cause of death has been given.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release ‘Letter To You’, his 12th album with the E Street Band, in October.

3 days ago
Kool and the Gang
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell has died at age 68. The cause of death has not been announced.

4 days ago
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz

Australia’s soul legend Renée Geyer will turn 67 years old tomorrow with two milestones to celebrate. She has also clocked up 50 years in the music industry.

4 days ago
Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby
Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby

Mick Jagger says the new Rolling Stones London store ‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ is in Carnaby because it has “good history, it’s a good place to walk around and it’s a good place for locals and tourists to shop”.

5 days ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship ‘Mother of the Sun’ Is First New Music in 12 Years

Since Jefferson Starship’s previous album in 2008 two members have passed away. Paul Kantner went in 2016, Marty Balin in 2018.

6 days ago
Metallica, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Metallica ‘S&M2’ Debuts At No 1

Metallica scores their seventh No.1 album in Australia this week as their tenth live set "S&M2" with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra debuts at the top this week.

September 7, 2020