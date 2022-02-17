 U2 To Release 12 Inch Edition Of 1982 Song ‘A Celebration’ For Record Store Day - Noise11.com
U2 To Release 12 Inch Edition Of 1982 Song ‘A Celebration’ For Record Store Day

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2022

in News

U2’s seventh single ‘A Celebration’ will be released as a limited edition 12 inch for Record Store Day 2022.

The original release was March 1982 with the new edition marking the 40th anniversary.

The 2022 edition will feature two previously unreleased versions of ‘Trash, Trampoline and the Party Girl’, the first is a studio outtake, the second a live version from Germany recorded in 2015.

The members of U2 were not fans of the actual song ‘A Celbration’. They haven’t played it live since 1983. The b-side has been played regularly since release and was last performed by U2 in London in 2015.

TRACKLIST:
SIDE A
1. A Celebration – 02:55
2. A Celebration (Studio Out-take) – 02:52

SIDE B
1. Trash, Trampoline and The Party Girl – 02:34
2. Trash, Trampoline and The Party Girl (Live from iNNOCENCE +eXPERIENCE Tour, Köln 2015) – 03:16
12″ INFO
• 4 track 12″ EP, cut at 45 rpm.
• Pressed on 180g black vinyl.
• Back cover features stills of the band from the video directed by Meiert Avis.

