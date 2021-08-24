UB40’s Brian Travers Dies At Age 62 - Noise11.com

Brian Travers, the saxophone player and founding member of UB40, has died from cancer at the age of 62.

In a statement UB40 paid tribute to their longtime bandmate announcing he had died “after a long and heroic battle with cancer.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.

Travers joined UB40 not long after his friends Ali Campbell and Earl Falconer had started a band. They played their first show in February 1979 in Birmingham. The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde saw one of their shows and invited them to open for her band. Soon after they released their first single ‘Food for Thought’ and debut album ‘Signing Off’.

UB40’s Duncan Campbell left the band recently following a seizure. UB 40 released their most recent album ‘Bigga Baggariddim’ this year.

