 UK Charts: Dua Lipa Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

UK Charts: Dua Lipa Debuts At No 1

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia climbs to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the singer her first chart-topping record in the UK.

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Official Number 1 Album AwardThe collection lifts from 2 to 1 after narrowly losing out on a Number 1 debut last week to 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Calm. Dua’s self-titled debut peaked at Number 3 in March 2018.

As well as bagging her first Number 1 album, Future Nostalgia is also the first record by a solo female to reach the summit in 2020.

Dua tells OfficialCharts.com: “Getting a Number 1 in my home country is a dream come true!! I’m so grateful for all the love and the support especially during these difficult times. Sending love to all of you and thank you for everything 💗💗💗’”

Dua finishes 7,000 chart sales ahead of her closest competitor, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which rebounds three places to Number 2. The Weeknd’s After Hours places at 3, Harry Styles’ Fine Line returns to the Top 5, up five spots to Number 4, and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? lifts three places to Number 5.

At Number 10, Bill Withers’ The Ultimate Collection becomes his highest-ever charting album in the UK following the soul singer’s death last week aged 81, with fans flocking to his music all week in the wake of the news. His previous peak on the Official Albums Chart was with 1978’s Menagerie, which reached Number 27.

Elsewhere, US musician Thundercat opens at Number 23 with It Is What It Is, his highest charting record in the UK, and American pop-punk band All Time Low debut at Number 28 with their eighth studio album Wake Up Sunshine, on digital download and streaming only.

music-news.com

