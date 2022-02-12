 UK Charts: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Are In For An Easy No 1 - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

UK Charts: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Are In For An Easy No 1

by Music-News.com on February 13, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

· Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift look set to claim this week’s highest new entry at Number 2 with The Joker and the Queen; following Ed’s show-stopping BRIT Awards performance of the track. The single could out-peak the pair’s last collaboration Everything Has Changed, which managed Number 7 in 2012.



· But could it be the UK’s new Number 1? Current chart-topper We Don’t Talk About Bruno is currently on-track to make it a five-week run at the top in the UK, though Ed and Taylor pose a real threat to Encanto’s reign this week.

· US actress and singer Dove Cameron could also claim her first-ever UK Top 20 single this week. Boyfriend is looking at a strong debut on the chart at Number 15 after the track’s success on TikTok saw its release pulled forwards.

· Elsewhere in the First Look Top 10, Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s collaboration Where Are You Now holds tight in the Number 5 position, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under rebounds one place to Number 6 following his BRITs performance and Best Alternative/Rock Act win, and Belters Only and Jazzy’s Make Me Feel Good continues to rise, currently sitting at Number 7.

· Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits looks set to climb back into the Top 20 following his BRIT Awards performance of the track with Bring Me The Horizon, while Shivers currently sits just below it at Number 17.

· Finally, Tiesto & Ava Max could enter the Top 20 with The Motto for the first time, rising three places after 48 hours.

