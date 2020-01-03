UK Charts: Lewis Capaldi Has First No 1 Album Of 2020

Congratulations to Lewis Capaldi, who scores the first Number 1 album of the Twenties, as Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent returns to the top spot.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the biggest album of 2019, shifting 641,000 combined sales since its release last May. The album also spawned the biggest song of the year too, with Someone You Loved, which gave Lewis seven weeks at Number 1 last spring.

Lewis was last Number 1 back in July, and his return to the top of the Official Albums Chart today is his fourth stint there, clocking up a seventh non-consecutive week.

Elsewhere on the chart, Stormzy edges back up to Number 2 with his second album Heavy is the Head, and D-Block Europe land their third Top 10 album in 12 months with latest mixtape Street Trauma going in at Number 9.

Some huge climbers and rebounds back up the chart as albums enjoy a post-seasonal boost, and there big re-entries into the Top 40 too. Ed Sheeran’s Divide zooms 28 slots to 18; following the Fleetwood Mac evening on BBC Four, 50 years – Don’t Stop rockets 30 places to 22; Taylor Swift’s Lover is up sixteen to 25; Camila Cabello’s Romance climbs 19 places to 28, and following its digital release, JME’s Grime MC leaps 95 places to return to the Top 40 at 29.

Other albums back in the Top 40 are: George Michael’s Twenty-Five (33); ABBA Gold (34); Mabel’s High Expectations (35); D-Block Europe’s PTSD (36); Ariana Grande’s Thank U Next (37); Dua Lipa’s debut (38); and Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (40).

