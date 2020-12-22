 UK Charts: Paul McCartney Tracking for First No 1 Album in 30 Years - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney III

UK Charts: Paul McCartney Tracking for First No 1 Album in 30 Years

by Music-News.com on December 22, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Sir Paul McCartney is on course for his first UK Number 1 album as a soloist in over three decades with McCartney III.

The Beatles legend’s 18th solo studio album is the third and final chapter in a trilogy of albums including his debut album McCartney from 1970 and McCartney II which followed ten years later in 1980; the former reached Number 2 on the Official Albums Chart, with the latter charting at Number 1. See where all Paul McCartney’s singles and albums charted.

McCartney III scored almost 25,000 chart sales over the weekend and may mark the artist’s first solo Number 1 album since 1989’s Flowers in the Dirt.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Paul has claimed a Christmas Number 1 album – he last did so 20 years ago when The Beatles’ greatest hits 1 topped the Christmas charts in 2000, with the Fab Four earning a further six festive chart toppers during the 1960s.

The Official Christmas Number 1 single and album of 2020 will be revealed exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart on Christmas Day, from 2-4pm.

Also battling for the Christmas Number 1 album are Michael Ball and Alfie Boe with Together at Christmas (2), Taylor Swift with last week’s chart-topper Evermore (3), Classic Diamonds from Neil Diamond and the London Symphony Orchestra (4), and Gary Barlow’s Music Played By Humans (5).

Following the surprise release of the album’s B Side deluxe edition, Eminem’s Number 1 album Music To Be Murdered By – first released in January 2020 – is on track for a Top 40 return at Number 6.

Alternative rock band Shed Seven are on track for their sixth Top 40 album with live album Another Night, Another Town (12) and following his performance during the Strictly Come Dancing final last Saturday (Dec. 19), Robbie Williams’ holiday album The Christmas Present is heading back to the Top 40 (27).

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Van Halen Posthumously Awarded

Eddie Van Halen - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October - has become the first guitarist to be recognised with the accolade in memoriam for his contribution to the history of guitar playing.

10 hours ago
The Beatles Get Back
Peter Jackson Previews ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Sir Peter Jackson has released a montage of footage he is working on for the new Beatles film ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

13 hours ago
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Are Close To New Album

The Cure are expected to release their long-awaited new LP next year – their first since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ – and guitarist Reeves Gabrels explained the record has been inspired by a “tough couple of years” for the whole band.

1 day ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Oates Has A Christmas Song Called ‘The Christmas Song’

John Oates has released a Christmas song. It’s called ‘The Christmas Song’.

4 days ago
Ringo Starr By Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Delivers All-Starr New Song ‘Here’s To The Nights’

Ringo Starr has a new song 'Here's To The Nights' and he has a lot of friends playing on it.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney III
‘McCartney III’ Karen Freedman Reviews The New McCartney Album

Paul McCartney is my absolute hero. Does that make me biased when reviewing his latest release? Shit yeah. But that doesn’t mean I can’t be objective.

5 days ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Awarded Global Citizen 2020

Sir Elton John is to be honoured at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony.

5 days ago