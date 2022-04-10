UK Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut At Number One - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers secure their fifth UK Number 1 album this week with Unlimited Love, 20 years after claiming their first chart-topper.

Unlimited Love – the group’s twelfth studio album – sees members Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith reunite with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time since his departure in 2009.

Prior to this, Red Hot Chili Peppers have topped the Official Albums Chart with By The Way (2002), Live in Hyde Park (2004), Stadium Arcadium (2006) and I’m With You (2011). Unlimited Love also tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart. See Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Official Charts history in full here.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour climbs 5 places to Number 3 following her success at the Grammys this week. The ceremony saw Sour crowned Best Pop Vocal Album, with Olivia also winning Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers Licence.

Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line vaults 22 places up the chart as his latest single As It Was claims the biggest opening week of 2022 so far. Fine Line also jumps 12 spots on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart this week (16). Further down the chart, Harry sees his 2017 self-titled debut return to the Top 40 at Number 37. See Harry’s Official Charts history in full here.

Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under vaults eight to Number 13 following the culmination of his arena tour this week, meanwhile, Essex-born rapper French the Kid is a new entry at Number 21 with his debut mixtape Never Been Ordinary.

The Wanted’s Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits collection makes a big return to the Official Albums Chart, highest climber of the week on the Official Albums Chart Top 40, up 80 places and entering back in at Number 22 following member Tom Parker’s tragic death last week. Upon its original release in 2021, the collection became the group’s fourth UK Top 10 album, succeeding 2010’s The Wanted (4), 2011 record Battleground (5) and 2013 release Word of Mouth (9).

Finally, Swedish extreme metal group Meshuggah land at Number 38 with their ninth studio album Immutable.

