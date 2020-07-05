UK Charts: The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ Is Biggest Song of 2020 So Far

The Weeknd claims the UK’s Official biggest song of 2020 so far with his huge Number 1 hit Blinding Lights, OfficialCharts.com can confirm.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights was released in November 2019 but took off in early 2020, becoming the Canadian’s first UK chart-topper and scoring eight non-consecutive weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart between February – April.

According to Official Charts Company data, Blinding Lights’ chart sales total this year stands at 1.46 million, made up of 161 million streams and 160,000 downloads.

Dance Monkey by Tones & I continues to prove an unstoppable force, ranking second with 1.1m chart sales in 2020 (2.2m in total). The global smash finished its 11-week stint at Number 1 in December 2019 but has hung around the Top 40 for the entirety of 2020 so far.

Saint Jhn’s chart-topper back in March/April, Roses, places third on 981,000 chart sales. The track was first released in 2016 but unexpectedly took off this year after becoming a viral hit on TikTok, thanks to a remix by Kazakh producer Imanbek.

In fourth, Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now has enjoyed an incredible chart run since its release at the end of 2019. It narrowly missed out on Number 1, logging three weeks at Number 2, but hung around the Top 10 for a total of 25 weeks – the most ever for a British female solo artist. Its chart sales tally for 2020 is 907,000, 1.29m in total. Dua makes a second entry in the year-to-date Top 40; follow-up single Physical places at 11.

The Top 5 is completed by Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go. The touching ballad earned Lewis his second UK Number 1 single in February and has racked up 874,000 chart sales this year. Lewis’ breakthrough success has continued well into 2020, making three more entries in the YTD Top 40: Someone You Loved (8), Bruises (17) and Hold Me While You Wait (37).

Elsewhere, Number 2-peaking viral hit The Box by Roddy Ricch is at 6 (800,000 chart sales), Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy’s Own It – the first Number 1 single of 2020 – is seventh (788,000), and Say So, the breakout hit for US rapper/singer Doja Cat, is ninth (655,000).

Joel Corry scores the biggest new release of the year so far

Rounding out the Top 10 is British DJ/producer Joel Corry, who currently has the UK’s biggest song released in 2020 with Lonely. The dance-pop track debuted at Number 61 in January and went on to peak at Number 4 in April.

Joel tells OfficialCharts.com:

“The response to Lonely has been incredible. I am so proud of the record and what it has achieved. If my music creates moments and memories for people, then I am happy. I want to say a huge congratulations to Harlee, who’s amazing vocals and lyrics have connected with so many. I can’t wait to see her smash it this year!”

Further down, Future’s Life Is Good ft. Drake – a Number 3 hit in January – places 13th and claims the most-streamed music video of the year to date, with 29 million views.

Acts with multiple entries on the year-to-date chart include Harry Styles, with Adore You (12), Falling (31) and Watermelon Sugar (39); Billie Eilish with Everything I Wanted (15), Bad Guy (20), and her chart-topping James Bond theme No Time To Die (25).

Other notable hits in 2020 that feature on the Top 40 include DaBaby’s 6-week chart-topper Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch (21), Becky Hill’s Better Off Without You ft. Shift K3y (26), and S1mba’s Top 5 smash Rover ft. DTG (29).

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments