UK Charts: Yungblood Is No 1 In The UK - Noise11.com

Yungblood ‘Weird’ is no 1 in the UK. Racking up 39,000 chart sales – with 91% of its total made up of pure sales – Weird! comfortably leads this week chart, finishing ahead of Together At Christmas by Michael Ball & Alfie Boe at Number 2.

Yungblood’s previous chart peak was with his 2019 EP The Underrated Youth, which landed at Number 6.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has revealed special plans to melt down his Official Number 1 award and turn it into safety pins, which he will send out to 150 fans to say thank you for all of their support.

Yungblud tells OfficialCharts.com: “We went Number 1! What the hell? I just can’t really speak right now, it’s mental. I just want to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you who got the album, as always this is ours.

“To have a Number 1 rock album at Christmas is mental. Up the rock ‘n roll scene, up the punks, I just want to say thank you so much. Yungblud is not me, it is us, this is our award. We are weird! Stay weird, be proud to be weird, be proud to be different, I love each and every one of you.”

Congratulations also to Yungblud’s record label Polydor, as Weird! becomes the label’s 12th Number 1 album of 2020 – no other label has managed more than 7 chart toppers in a year. Number 1 albums released through Polydor this year include the likes of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, Rolling Stones’ Goats Head Soup, 5 Seconds Of Summer’s CALM, Ellie Goulding’s Brightest Blue, and Pop Smoke’s Shoot For the Stars, Aim For The Moon.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys land at Number 3 with their new live album, Live at the Royal Albert Hall, scooping the biggest vinyl album of the week and a Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Chart with just under 15,000 copies sold on wax. The show itself, as well as all of the album’s proceeds – from the band, label, stores and even streaming platforms – are benefitting the charity War Child, which has faced a challenging year due to the pandemic. It’s the band’s seventh Top 5 album, with all of their studio albums going to Number 1.

Neil Diamond & The LSO rebound nine places this week with Classic Diamonds, which lands a new peak of Number 4. Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones releases his first solo album in 13 years, Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day, which becomes his first charting solo effort at Number 8.

Shawn Mendes’ fourth album Wonder debuts at Number 12, his fourth Top 20 album. Jamie Cullum’s new Christmas collection The Pianoman At Christmas reaches a new peak of Number 16, becoming Jamie’s seventh Top 20 album.

Further down, Abra Cadabra’s 14-track mixtape Product Of My Environment debuts at Number 29, while a new deluxe edition of Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott’s album Manchester Calling sends the collection back into the chart at Number 36. Following his stint on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Russell Watson’s album 20 rebounds 13 places to Number 37.

Finally, Robbie Williams’ 2019 album The Christmas Present climbs 7 places to return to the Top 40 at Number 40.

