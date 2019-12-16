UK Family Gives The Prodigy the Christmas Lights Treatment

A UK family in Braintree, Essex has put together a Christmas light display featuring the music of The Prodigy.

The display grabbed national attention after it was spotted by NME. “Not going to bother doing anything next year as it won’t live up to anyone’s expectations lol. I don’t think I’ll ever top this and the response it’s had,” the family posted on Facebook.

The Burt Family Prodigy display features the songs ‘Out of Space’, ‘No Good (Start To Dance)’, ‘Warrior’s Dance’, ‘Omen’, ‘Breathe’, ‘Voodoo People’, ‘Invaders Must Die’, ‘We Live Forever’, ‘Timebomb Zone’ and ‘Firestarter’.

