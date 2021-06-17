UK To Host Inaugural David Bowie Convention - Noise11.com

The first ever David Bowie World Fan Convention will take place across multiple venues in Liverpool, England next summer.

The three-day event will feature Bowie, who died in 2016, collaborators, friends, and colleagues taking part in a series of panels, performances, and a ‘Bowie Ball’, staged to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the late rocker’s classic album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

The Let’s Dance hitmaker’s former band members and musical collaborators including Carlos Alomar, Gail Ann Dorsey, and Woody Woodmansey are all confirmed for events, which are being organised by the David Bowie Glamour fanzine and Liverpool music festival producers Sound City.

“I am looking forward to sharing some thoughts and memories of my incredible experience working with one of the greatest artists of our time, David Bowie,” Dorsey said.

