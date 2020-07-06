Under The Southern Stars Reveals COVID-SAFE Roadmap for 2021 Event

The Under The Southern Stars spectacular rock music festival series featuring +LIVE+, Bush and the Stone Temple Pilots recently announced the postponed April tour would move to February 2021.

In a recent plan dubbed the ‘COVID-Safe Road Map’ UTSS has said it is willing to be the test case for international touring to resume from February 2021.

UTSS Promoter Andrew McManus has teamed with Geoff Jones, of touring giant TEG Live, to ask the Federal Government to use the Under The Southern Stars Festival as the “test case” for future live music events.

McManus and Jones are lobbying Prime Minster Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to support their “Australian Live Music And Music Festival COVID Safe Plan.”

The promoters said the plan will ‘’light the way for our colleagues allowing them to follow suit with clear guidelines to follow at their-future events and festivals.” If the plan is adopted, Under The Southerns Stars would be the first tour featuring international artists since coronavirus restrictions began in March 2020.

The plan includes:

*All three acts travelling with essential band members only, and two support staff, and being COVID tested before leaving Los Angeles for Australia.

*A SECOND COVID test after arriving in Australia.

*The bands being quarantined at an isolated compound with a rehearsal studio, for 14 days.

*HIRING Australian tour crew to replace the band’s usual touring team.

*SEGREGATED sections on flights and ‘”military style” transfers between Australian cities for the bands and crew.

*LOCKED hotel floors for band and crew.

*PUNTERS must download the COVID-Safe app to attend the show.

*TEMPERATURE checks and strict social distancing measures at the gig.

*SHOWS will be capped at 70 per cent of total capacity.

McManus says of the plan, “We want to be part of the solution, not part of the COVID problem. We want to work with government at all levels, federal, state and local to formulate a plan that can get our industry off its knees.

There needs to be a road map made, and we feel we can be a flag point for the industry to reopen its doors. If the festival becomes a “test case,” we will share the road map at no cost, to operate all future festivals in this country.”

********************

Under The Southern Stars sees +LIVE+, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots alternate their playing order across nine outdoor and two indoor shows and will commence in Perth on February 16, 2021 and end on the Sunshine Coast QLD on March 7, 2021.

Joining them on all dates are special guest support acts Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary

All 2020 tour tickets are valid for the rescheduled festival dates and no exchange is necessary, so just hold on to your tickets and we’ll see you next year.

The rescheduled dates are as follows

2021 RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES

Tuesday, February 16: HBF Arena, Perth WA

*Previously April 15, 2020

Friday, February 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide SA

*Previously April 13, 2020

Saturday, February 20: Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington Peninsula VIC

* Previously April 11, 2020

Sunday, February 21: Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga VIC

* Previously April 12, 2020

Wednesday, February 24: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

* Previously April 4, 2020

Friday, February 26: Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

* Previously April 11, 2020

Saturday, February 27: Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle NSW

* Previously April 19, 2020

Sunday, February 28: Gosford Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

* Previously April 5, 2020

Wednesday, March 3: The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne VIC

* Previously April 8, 2020

Saturday, March 6: Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

* Previously April 18, 2020

Sunday, March 7: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

* Previously Sunshine Coast Stadium April 17, 2020

** Bus service is available from various locations along the Sunshine Coast to the venue and return.

***Free return bus service offered from Sunshine Coast to Sandstone Point Hotel for existing ticket holders, who will be contacted directly.

For detailed information about all shows, visit

www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

*********

Unfortunately, the concert scheduled for April 3 at Tuncurry NSW cannot be rescheduled, but Tuncurry tickets are valid for the nearby Newcastle or Gosford shows. No exchange is necessary, just present your Tuncurry ticket at either venue on the day. (Further information will be sent directly to all Tuncurry patrons.) The tour has one venue change for the Sunshine Coast, with the show there now being held at the iconic Sandstone Point Hotel on Bribie Island.

For fans unable to attend the rescheduled dates and wishing to re-sell their tickets via a legitimate outlet, the tour‘s official resale partner is Tixel. tixel.com/k/utss-rescheduled

For assistance using Tixel please visit tixel.com/help where fans will be able to access FAQs or get in touch.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments