 Underground Lovers Release ‘Shadows’ Remix Compilation - Noise11.com
Underground Lovers Shadows

Underground Lovers Release ‘Shadows’ Remix Compilation

by Paul Cashmere on October 22, 2020

in News

Underground Lovers have delved into the archives to resurrect old remix versions of their songs for a new album ‘Shadows.

‘Shadows’ is sourced from remix tracks recorded between 1992 and 2020. It features works from remixes by Robert Goodge (I’m Talking, Filthy Lucre, Essendon Airport), David Chesworth (Essendon Airport), Simon Polinski (The Church, Stephen Cummings, Yothu Yindi and Paul Kelly), Sonic Animation and 4AD/GUERNICA’s Ivo Watts-Russell and John Fryer.

Complete Tracklist available on bandcamp-

  1. Your Eyes Extended Mix by David Chesworth and Robert Goodge. Engineered by Laurence Maddy and Simon Polinski (1993)
  2. Your Eyes Scooby Mix by David Chesworth and Robert Goodge. Engineered by Laurence Maddy and Simon Polinski (1993)
  3. I Was Right Remix – Guernica/4AD Remix (1992) Ivo Watts-Russell and John Fryer.
  4. Losin it – Mr Futuristics’ Remix by Robert Goodge and Simon Polinski. Tracked and engineered by Robert Goodge (1994)
  5. Losin it – Brunehilda Remix by Robert Goodge and Simon Polinski. Tracked and engineered by Robert Goodge (1994)
  6. Rushall Station Radio Remix by Sonic Animation (1997)
  7. Starsigns Sinewave Remix by Sonic Animation (1997) 
  8. Cold Feeling Extended Dub by GBVG and Tim Whitten (1999). Extended Edit by Robert Goodge (2020)
  9. Riding – Rider by My Side Remix by Robert Goodge. Engineered by Robert Goodge with Simon Polinski (2020)
  10. The Rerun – Hesiusdome 12-Inch Remix by Simon Polinski (2018)
  11. Unbearable – Unbearable Feeling Remix by Robert Goodge. Engineered by Robert Goodge with Simon Polinski (2020)
  12. Seven Day Weekend – Weekender Remix by Robert Goodge. Engineered by Robert Goodge with Simon Polinski (2020)
  13. All Them Racist Ghosts Extended Mix by Robert Goodge. Engineered by Robert Goodge with Simon Polinski (2020)
  14. All Them Racists Ghosts Extended Lockdown Mix by Robert Goodge. Engineered by Robert Goodge with Simon Polinski (2020)

Available only on Bandcamp! https://undergroundlovers.bandcamp.com/follow_me

Noise11.com

