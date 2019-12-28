 US Radio Legend Don Imus Dies At Age 79 - Noise11.com
Don Imus

Don Imus on the cover of Time Magazine

US Radio Legend Don Imus Dies At Age 79

by Paul Cashmere on December 28, 2019

in News

Radio shock jock pioneer Don Imus has died in Texas at age 79.

Imus career was constantly involved in controversy. He referred to a black sports journalist as “a quota hire”, he called Robin Quivers “a nigger”, referred to people from the Middle East as “ragheads”, the LGBTi community as “faggots” and Howard Stern as “a Jew bastard”.

Imus was sued in 1998 sexually inappropriate comments, defamation, racist remarks and slander.

Despite his persona, the American radio industry kept rewarding the shock jock. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989 and placed on the cover of Time Magazine in 2007.

Don Imus was being treated for prostate cancer but it is not sure at the time of publication if that is his cause of death.

