US Rapper Lizzo Wraps At Foodbank Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on January 8, 2020

in News

American rapper Lizzo went from rapper to wrapper when she helped out at Foodbank, Melbourne as a volunteer.

When the visiting US singer arrived in Melbourne she gave her spare time to Foodbank to assist in helping those affected by the Australian bushfire crisis.

Foodbank Victoria tweeted, “We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you’d like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit http://bit.ly/LizzoSupportsFoodbank

Lizzo performed in Sydney on Monday. She will play again tonight (8 January) at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre.

Lizzo setlist Sydney, 6 January 2020

Good as Hell (from Coconut Oil, 2016)
Cuz I Love You (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Worship Me (live debut, unreleased)
Scuse Me (from Coconut Oil, 2016)
Exactly How I Feel (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Water Me (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Jerome (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Tempo (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Boys (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Like a Girl (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Soulmate (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Lingerie (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)
Juice (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

Encore:
Truth Hurts (from Cuz I Love You, 2019)

