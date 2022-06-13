Vance Joy Drops Out Of The Footy Because of Covid - Noise11.com

If you are heading to the Collingwood vs Melbourne match at the MCG today, you won’t be seeing Vance Joy perform. He has Covid.

Vance Joy was meant to be today’s entertainment at the football match. “Hey guys I was excited about playing at the MCG today but unfortunately I was feeling sick this morning, tested myself, and have Covid. Gonna rest up but won’t be able to do some of the promotion for the new album that was planned this week. Lots of love”

Vance Joy released his third album ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ last Friday (10 June).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

