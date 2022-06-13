 Vance Joy Drops Out Of The Footy Because of Covid - Noise11.com
Vance Joy and Conan

Vance Joy and Conan O'Brien

Vance Joy Drops Out Of The Footy Because of Covid

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2022

in News

If you are heading to the Collingwood vs Melbourne match at the MCG today, you won’t be seeing Vance Joy perform. He has Covid.

Vance Joy was meant to be today’s entertainment at the football match. “Hey guys I was excited about playing at the MCG today but unfortunately I was feeling sick this morning, tested myself, and have Covid. Gonna rest up but won’t be able to do some of the promotion for the new album that was planned this week. Lots of love”

Vance Joy released his third album ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ last Friday (10 June).

