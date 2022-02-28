Vanessa Amorosi Credits Dave Stewart As Her Music Industry Mentor - Noise11.com

Australia’s Vanessa Amorosi says it was Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart who gave her the direction to success in the cut-throat music industry.

“Dave Stewart has absolutely been a mentor,” Vanessa tells Noise11.com. “He is the one who gave me the courage to stop thinking there were rules. All my life I was thinking ‘there are rules, there are formulas, we must stick to the formulas’. Then Dave is just incredible. There are no rules. And he is right. There isn’t. There is no structure. Whether it connects to someone, you can say if you have the formula or not. Whether it’s a hit of whether it connects emotionally to people or relates to them in this way of living that we have. He definitely set me straight on how there just isn’t any rules. Art is art. You have to be excited and passionate about it. It has to be real. It can’t be what you think people want to hear. You have to go through it. You have to experience that.

Vanessa has experienced what it was like in Eurythmics touring with Stewart and Many, many times, I’ve been on the road with Dave. My favourite one would be ‘Would I Lie To You’ or ‘Missionary Man’, he has so many hit”.

The new Vanessa Amorosi album ‘City of Angels’ will be released on 18 March 2022.

