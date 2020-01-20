 Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey Debut 360 ‘Bass Extremes’ Video - Noise11.com
Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey Debut 360 ‘Bass Extremes’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2020

in News

Five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten and virtuoso bass player Steve Bailey have created a new Bass Extremes video at the Power Station in New York.

Wooten and Bailey’s Bass Extremes project has been around since the late 1990s. They have released two albums, a video and a book of sheet music.

The 360 video is designed to be best experiences through VR goggles and headphones but you can also check it out in this YouTube clip using your mouse to move around the screen.

This entire song was improvised, on the spot, utilizing a conversational approach to music creation… all covered at Berklee in the Bass Department’s “Wooten Woodshed” places the viewer in the centre of all of the action.

Victor Wooten is also the bass player for Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, a member of the one-off bass supergroup SMV with Stanley Clarke and Marcus Miller and The Wooten Family Band with brothers Joseph (Steve Miller Band), Regi and Roy Wooten.

