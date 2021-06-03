 Victorian Opera To Present All-New Production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Tommy’ - Noise11.com
The Who Tommy, Noise11, Photo

The Who Tommy

Victorian Opera To Present All-New Production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Tommy’

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2021

in News

The Victorian Opera will present Pete Townshend and The Who’s classic rock opera ‘Tommy’ in August in Melbourne.

Townshend has personally approved the new Australian production of his 1969 masterpiece. The term ‘rock opera’ was coined for ‘Tommy’ by The Who’s manager Kit Lambert.

‘Tommy’ was unveiled on 17 May 1969. The Who had planned to perform the rock opera as a complete piece in concert. The media was given a preview on 1 May 1969 at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London. It then became the centrepiece of The Who live show. However in 1970, Pete Townshend announced the June 1970 shows at the Metropolitan Opera House in Manhattan would be the last. It wasn’t.

The first adaptation of ‘Tommy’ was performed by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens in Montreal in 1970. The first stage production of ‘Tommy’ was by the Seattle Opera in 1971. That production had Bette Midler as the Acid Queen.

In December 1972 entrepreneur Lou Reizner produced the concert version of ‘Tommy’ featuring The Who with the London Symphony Orchestra. The concerts featured Rod Stewart as The Local Lad, Steve Winwood as The Father, Ringo Starr as Uncle Ernie and Merry Clayton as The Acid Queen.

Australia’s first production was performed on 31 March and 1 April 1973 in Melbourne at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Daryl Braithwaite played Tommy. The cast featured Billy Thorpe as the Pinball Wizard, Doug Parkinson, Ross Wilson, Broderick Smith, Linda George, Wendy Saddington, Jim Keays, Bobby Bright and Molly Meldrum (as Uncle Ernie).

In 1975 the Ken Russell directed, Robert Stigwood produced movie version of ‘Tommy’ was released with Oliver Reed, Ann-Margaret, Elton John, Jack Nicholson, Tina Turner and Eric Clapton.

The Victorian Opera Australian cast includes Mat Verevis (A Little Night Music, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Nine Network’s The Voice) as Narrator / Tommy. As Captain Walker, Matt Hetherington (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Gypsy), Amy Lehpamer (School of Rock, The Sound of Music) as Mrs. Walker, Paul Capsis as the Acid Queen, Kanen Breen (Black Rider, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Uncle Ernie and Vincent Hooper (The Rocky Horror Show) as Cousin Kevin.

The ensemble cast includes Zoe Coppinger, Mark Doggett, Darcey Eagle, Joshua Gordon, Matt Hamilton, David Hammond, Savannah Lind, Anna Mallows, Joe Meldrum, Nicole Melloy, Adam Noviello, John O’Hara, Matthew Predny, Dean Schulz, Darren Tyler, Stephanie Wall, Jun Woodfield, Gary Yong, and Rose Shannon Duhigg as Sally Simpson.

Hamilton Binnie Garcia and Sebastian Sero share the role of four-year-old Tommy, while Elijah Slavinskis and Will Wiseman alternate as ten-year-old Tommy.

Roger Hodgman (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) is the director, alonside musical director Jack Earle (Enchanté: The Songs of Tina Arena).

The creative team is Dana Jolly (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), set designer Christina Smith (The Boy from Oz), costume designer Isaac Lummis (Ragtime), lighting designer Matt Scott (Anything Goes), sound designer Peter Grubb (Matilda the Musical), and video designer Jamie Clennett (Gristle).

Tommy

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday 3 June and start at $39. Bookings available via
victorianopera.com.au.

The Who’s Tommy
Palais Theatre, St Kilda

Friday 13 August, 7.30 pm
Saturday 14 August, 7.30 pm
Tuesday 17 August, 7.30 pm
Wednesday 18 August, 1.00 pm & 7.30 pm
Thursday 19 August, 7.30 pm
Friday 20 August, 7.30 pm
Saturday 21 August, 1.00 pm

Running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, plus one interval
Suitable for mature audiences, ages 15+
Tickets: $39 – $159

Bookings via victorianopera.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Muse Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zoot
Zoot Reschedule Tour To 2022

Zoot’s Australian tour has been postponed yet again. This time into 2022.

1 hour ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Apia Good Times Shows In NSW, ACT and Victoria Postponed Further

All upcoming shows for the Apia Good Times tour in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria have been postponed. Tasmanian dates remain as is.

22 hours ago
The Atlantics Flight of the Surf Guitar
The Atlantics To Reissue 1999’s ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ album

The Atlantics’ 1999 classic album ‘Flight of the Surf Guitar’ is making a comeback.

3 days ago
Brian Cadd, Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Brian Cadd Is Planning A Show On His Own

Brian Cadd has sprung a surprise stand-alone show for Memo Music Hall in June.

3 days ago
Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

May 26, 2021
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Turns 80 – 10 Fun Facts About Bob

Bob Dylan was born 24 May 1941. Today he turns 80. Here are 10 fun facts about Bob Dylan.

May 24, 2021
To celebrate the launch of a new range of collectable coins celebrating iconic British band, The Who, co-founder and lead singer of The Who Roger Daltrey visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins.
The Who Are Making Money

The British Royal Mint has The Who in the money. A series of coins based on The Who is about to be released in the UK.

May 24, 2021