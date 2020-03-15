 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Closes National Gallery of Victoria and Melbourne Museum - Noise11.com
Dan Andrews, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dan Andrews, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Closes National Gallery of Victoria and Melbourne Museum

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced that Melbourne Museum and the National Gallery of Victoria have closed until further notice.

In a statement the Premier of Victoria Dan Andrews has announced:

Bit of a long one – and a late one. But there’s a lot going on, and I want to make sure everyone has all the latest information.

Earlier today I spoke with the Prime Minister and other state and territory leaders in a special meeting of the National Cabinet.

A few big decisions came out of that meeting – namely increased travel restrictions and stricter isolation requirements for people entering Australia.

From midnight tonight, people arriving in Australia must self-isolate for 14 days – regardless of where they’ve come from. No exceptions. No cruise ships will be allowed to dock for the next 30 days.

You might have also heard the term ‘social distancing’ used a bit lately. That means exactly what it sounds like – increasing the distance between people to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

As part of ramping up that effort, non-essential gatherings with more than 500 people attending will be banned. Big public venues including the NGV and Melbourne Museum will also be closed temporarily.
As you’ll be aware, we’re a way off this pandemic hitting its peak – so we’re using this time here and now to prepare as much as we can.

Today we announced an elective surgery blitz to get a whole lot of non-emergency procedures done and dusted – allowing our hospitals to focus on the COVID-19 response.

We’re also rolling out 140 new hospital beds – including 12 intensive care beds.

And we’re making sure our front-line health workers have extra protective equipment to keep themselves and their patients safe. That’s crucial – and common sense.

I’ll keep you posted over the next couple of days but in the meantime take care, be kind – and please wash your hands.

I know I’ve said this a fair bit recently, but we really are stronger when we come together.

