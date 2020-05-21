Vika & Linda To Release ‘Akilotoa’ Anthology

Mushroom’s Bloodlines will release the first compilation from Vika & Linda Bull in June.

‘Akilotoa | Anthology 1994-2006’ features an extensive list of songs from the first recordings of the Bull sisters, live tracks, an acoustic number and their dynamic Black Sorrows collaboration ‘Never Let Me Go’.

“Their voices combined sound salty-sweet,” Paul Kelly says, “and have that elusive twinned quality you only get when siblings sing together – two swallows swooping and spiralling in the air as if invisibly girded. Vika has great cut and articulation and can really open up the throttle. Linda is warm and mellow like honey. But they can switch roles. They can both be tough and tender.”

Vika & Linda have added the punch to many a song by Paul Kelly, Stephen Cummings, Mark Seymour and Archie Roach over the years.

The first three Vika & Linda albums were released through Mushroom Records. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Vika & Linda back home,” says Bloodlines Director and co-founder Warren Costello. “Mushroom released Vika & Linda’s first three studio albums, including their 1994 self-titled debut (which hit the Top 10, was certified platinum and nominated for an ARIA Award) so Michael Gudinski and I have had such a great history and strong bond with the girls over a long period of time.”

The anthology takes its title, ‘Akilotoa, a song about love, from a track on Vika & Linda’s second album ‘Princess Tabu’.

Akilotoa | Anthology 1994-2006

Vika & Linda

Album out 12 June 2020 through Bloodlines

‘Akilotoa | Anthology 1994-2006 tracklisting:

1. Hard Love

2. When Will You Fall For Me

3. House Of Love

4. We’ve Started A Fire

5. Sacred Things

6. Ninety-Nine Years

7. I Know Where To Go To Feel Good

8. The Blue Hour

9. The Parting Song

10. Grandpa’s Song

11. Princess Tabu

12. ‘Akilotoa

13. I’m On My Way

14. Be Careful What You Pray For

15. God’s Little Birds

16. Reach For You

17. If I Could Start Today Again

18. Feeling Good

19. Two Wings (Live)

20. Love Is Mighty Close

21. To Be Good Takes A Long Time (To Be Bad No Time At All)

22. Slow Train

23. Who Rolled The Stone Away (Live)

24. Tell The Angels (Live)

25. Holy Waters (Acoustic)

26. Love Comes Easy (Acoustic)

27. Down On The Jetty

28. Never Let Me Go (with The Black Sorrows)

