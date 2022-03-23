Village People’s Victor Willis Wants Trevor Noah To Resign As Grammy Host - Noise11.com

Village People co-founder Victor Willis thinks comedian Trevor Noah should step down as host of the 2022 Grammy Awards because of his comments about Kanye West.

Willis leapt to West’s defense after West went on another rant after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian hosted on Saturday Night Live, the show starring her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West claims the couple were not divorced when they were. West also recently released a new music video where he kidnaps, buries and decapitates a model of Davidson.

Noah, who is hosting the 2022 Grammy Awards on 4 April, 2022, addressed West’s mental issues on his show ‘The Daily Show’.

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” he said. “So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is — it makes you uncomfortable.”

He continued, “With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel. We don’t know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, ‘Leave me to create my art.’ Yeah but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not his problem. Or it is his problems? Which is it?”

West found an unusual ally in Village People cop Victor Willis. Willis posted to his socials:

“No matter how righteous he or a certain segment of society thinks he might be on the issue of Kanye West, he’s become too much of a distraction to continue as host.

“His statement on Kanye has fractured artists, especially those scheduled to attend the event.

“Personally speaking, I was contacted by two top hip hop artists, one of them nominated this year, who are livid and no longer looking forward to seeing Trevor Noah as host.

“It seems he’s fractured artists into two categories: those who support his outspokeness, and those who don’t.

“Perhaps the Recording Academy will adopt rules for its hosts moving forward to not take positions, for or against, artists (especially those nominated) for which he or she must host.

“If Trevor Noah does not resign, the Academy should fire him in efforts to prevent a large segment of attendees from feeling uncomfortable with his outspokeness as host of the Grammys.

“The Grammys don’t need a host anyway”.

Early he said he wasn’t defending West but claims West has been snubbed from performing at the Grammy Awards because of Noah’s statement. West had been nominated for five awards but could be described as a serial pest of the Grammy Awards with criticism over the years than is best described as “insulting”. It is the Grammy Awards committee who advised West’s management that he was not invited to perform because of his attitude, not because of Noah’s statement.

A day earlier Willis posted, “Though Kanye West’ behavior of late is concerning and despicable even, the Grammys ban is equally concerning. Trevor Noah knew he was hosting the Grammys (where Kanye West was up for numerous nominations) before he started offering commentary on Kanye’s mess, baiting a response. Now Kanye’s out of the Grammys because Trevor, as host, decided to weigh in on Kanye’s obviously troubling issue? Couldn’t he have waited until after the Grammys to start what he must have known would be a fight with Kanye West? As host, Trevor put the Academy in an awkward position with Kanye by choosing to comment on the situation. A Grammy host should be held to a higher standard. I like Trevor, but maybe the Grammys should have considered pulling him as host for inserting himself in this mess in the first place. An alternative thought, right? In any event, Harvey Mason ought to fix this, and quick. And the answer is not singling out Kanye for punishment for insulting the host of the Grammys. But let me be clear, I’m not defending Kanye, I’m referring only to his behavior in response to Trevor Noah which was despicable by the way.

Noah said, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

