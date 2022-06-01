Vince Jones Live Is Next In The ARCA Desk Tape Series - Noise11.com

A 2016 concert by Vince Jones at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

Jones performed with a band featuring Ben Robertson (double bass), Sam Keevers (piano) and Danny Fischer (drums). The sound was captured by in-house engineer Simon Glozier.

“It added to the ambience of Vince’s music,” sound engineer Simon Glozier said. “You get a great sound onstage. Some of these players are so brilliant, it amazes me they maintain such a high level of passion. It doesn’t become just a job for them.”

For Jones the intimacy of the venue took him closer to the crowd. “Eyeballing is an important element,” he said. “You’re listening and watching. You have empathy with that player, you know where he’s going…and you get excited when they don’t go there!”.

TRACKS

Just In Time

This Is Always

Budgie

Don’t Jettison Everything

Wonderworld

Rainbow Cake

Our Town

Oh My Love

Winter In America

The Parting Glass

The Vince Jones LIVE at the Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, 2016 live tape and all the ARCA Desk Tape Series recordings are available through Black Box Records – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au) or via streaming services.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

