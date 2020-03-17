Violent Femmes Reschedule Australian Tour To November

The Violent Femmes Australian tour, due to start in Tasmania this weekend, has been moved to November.
Australia and New Zealand rescheduled. All current tickets remain valid for the new shows. Contact your local ticket outlet for full details. Hobart and more dates / cities to come! Stay safe and we will see you later in 2020!
VIOLENT FEMMES AUSTRALIA 2020
Thursday 19th November 2020 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday 21st November 2020 – Sandstone Rocks, Sandstone Point QLD
* now with added Sunnyboys!
Sunday 22nd November 2020 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Wednesday 25th November 2020 – Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Thursday 26th November 2020 – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Thursday 3rd December 2020 – Concert Hall, Perth WA
