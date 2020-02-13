Violent Soho Tease Fifth Album With ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Brisbane’s Violent Soho will release their first album in four years ‘Everything Is A-OK’ in April.
“It’s honest,” explains guitarist/vocalist Luke Boerdam. “It doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”
Have a listen to ‘Lying On The Floor’ from the album.
Violet Soho will kick off the first of three sold out shows tonight (13 February) in Melbourne.
Date are:
13 February, Melbourne, The Tote
14 February, Sydney, The Lansdowne
15 February, Brisbane, The Zoo
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook