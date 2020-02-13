Violent Soho Tease Fifth Album With ‘Everything Is A-OK’

Brisbane’s Violent Soho will release their first album in four years ‘Everything Is A-OK’ in April.

“It’s honest,” explains guitarist/vocalist Luke Boerdam. “It doesn’t claim to be anything it’s not: it’s apolitical, slacker, cynical, and trying to connect with people over a shared experience in pointing out society’s failures and the personal shit that follows.”

Have a listen to ‘Lying On The Floor’ from the album.

Violet Soho will kick off the first of three sold out shows tonight (13 February) in Melbourne.

Date are:

13 February, Melbourne, The Tote

14 February, Sydney, The Lansdowne

15 February, Brisbane, The Zoo

