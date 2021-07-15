 Vivid Festival Postponed Until September - Noise11.com
Vivid Festival Postponed Until September

by Paul Cashmere on July 15, 2021

in News

Sydney’s Vivid Festival has been postponed for 2021. The New South Wales government has delayed the iconic event back to September.

In a statement the Vivid organisers have said, “We know everyone wants to see Sydney shining brightly so, in the interest of public health and safety, we are moving Vivid Sydney to a later date.

“It will take a little time to work through all the details – thank you for your patience while we recharge and power up for a spectacular COVID-safe celebration of creativity and innovation this Spring”.

The rescheduling of acts is still being worked through. Artists confirmed for August were Sampa The Great, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Hiatus Kaiyote, Briggs and Hermitude. New dates will be announced soon.

Vivid dates will now be Friday 17 September to Saturday 9 October.

