Vivid Festival Postponed Until September - Noise11.com

Sydney’s Vivid Festival has been postponed for 2021. The New South Wales government has delayed the iconic event back to September.

In a statement the Vivid organisers have said, “We know everyone wants to see Sydney shining brightly so, in the interest of public health and safety, we are moving Vivid Sydney to a later date.

“It will take a little time to work through all the details – thank you for your patience while we recharge and power up for a spectacular COVID-safe celebration of creativity and innovation this Spring”.

Breaking news – Vivid Sydney has been rescheduled to 17 September to 9 October 2021. It will take a little time to work through all the details – thank you for your patience while we power up for a spectacular COVID-safe celebration of creativity and innovation this spring. pic.twitter.com/1jxfqpQaW8 — Vivid Sydney (@VividSydney) July 14, 2021

The rescheduling of acts is still being worked through. Artists confirmed for August were Sampa The Great, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Hiatus Kaiyote, Briggs and Hermitude. New dates will be announced soon.

Vivid dates will now be Friday 17 September to Saturday 9 October.

